Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Campus Philly CollegeFest – Sep 11-12

phennd.org
 14 days ago

We are excited to announce that CollegeFest, Campus Philly’s annual “Welcome to Philly!” celebration for new and returning students, is BACK and better than ever!. Your students are invited to kick off the fall semester with the weekend-long celebration on September 11 and 12, 2021 when ALL college students (who sign up for CollegeFest) will get FREE admission to 20+ museums, activities, and events all around the city, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Franklin Institute, Museum of the American Revolution, and SO many more.

phennd.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Institute#Local Events#Job Opportunities#Collegefest#Museum Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy