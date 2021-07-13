Campus Philly CollegeFest – Sep 11-12

We are excited to announce that CollegeFest, Campus Philly’s annual “Welcome to Philly!” celebration for new and returning students, is BACK and better than ever!. Your students are invited to kick off the fall semester with the weekend-long celebration on September 11 and 12, 2021 when ALL college students (who sign up for CollegeFest) will get FREE admission to 20+ museums, activities, and events all around the city, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Franklin Institute, Museum of the American Revolution, and SO many more.