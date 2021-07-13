Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Accounting Manager, Real Estate/Affordable Housing, PEC

 14 days ago

The Accounting Manager, Real Estate/Affordable Housing will be responsible for the accounting and financial operations of our affordable housing program and various real estate projects; ensuring People’s Emergency Center (PEC) is in compliance with government funding requirements; and to performing all applicable accounting duties in accordance with the Government Audit Standards, the United States of Management and Budget Circular A-133, and the City of Philadelphia Sub-recipient Audit Guide.

