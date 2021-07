Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region is excited to offer a fundraising career opportunity as the Partnerships Development Coordinator. This position is responsible for the identification and cultivation of donors primarily from the business community in the Habitat Charlotte Region’s service area. This person will work in collaboration with the Partnerships and Community Engagement team to meet and potentially exceed annual fundraising goals. This role will require someone who is comfortable speaking publicly and passionately about Habitat’s work — expressing the deep commitment our organization has to serving our community. We believe everyone deserves a decent place to call “home,” and we know this is achievable through active, engaged, and informed relationships with our local partners.