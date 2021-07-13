Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 2-China June meat imports fall 17% on weak domestic prices

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

(Updates with chart, detail on 1H imports)

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China imported 743,000 tonnes of meat in June, down 17% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as weak domestic pork prices hit demand for imports.

June meat imports were also down 5.8% from 789,000 tonnes in May. Meat imports in the first half of the year, however, totalled 5.08 million tonnes, the data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed, higher than last year’s 4.75 million tonnes in the first six months of 2020.

Domestic pork prices PORK-CN-TOT-D have plunged by half since the start of this year, weighed by large import volumes and as production increased on efforts to restock and expand farms after African swine fever decimated herds.

Prices were at 21.94 yuan ($3.39) per kg last week.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Shanghai#Swine#Customs Data#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

Soybeans slip to two-week low, corn also weakens

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped on Monday to their lowest in two weeks while corn slid for a third consecutive session, as forecasts of cooler weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and slowing demand in top buyer China weighed on prices. Wheat prices also fell. Hot,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures fall on demand concerns for U.S. supply

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell on Monday, as the market worried about demand for U.S. supplies abroad, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 7 cents at $6.77 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 7 cents lower at $6.39 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat ended 4-3/4 cents lower at $8.78-3/4. * Weekly export inspections for wheat totaled 477,964 tons, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday. * The average soft wheat yield in this year's European Union harvest is expected to reach 6.05 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), up from a projected yield of 6.01 t/ha in June, the EU's crop monitoring service said on Monday. * Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, one of the largest wheat producing and exporting areas of the country, has harvested a record grain crop of 12.4 million tonnes, including 10.5 million tonnes of winter wheat, its governor said on social media. * Morocco harvested 10.32 million tonnes of cereals this season, up 221% from last year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. That included 5.6 mln tonnes of soft wheat, 2.48 mln tonnes of durum wheat and 2.78 million tonnes of barley. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after traders see market as oversold

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Monday, as traders worried the market was oversold after earlier reaching a two-week low and as a palm oil rally spilled over into the market, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade's most-active November soybean futures ended 6 cents higher at $13.57-3/4 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures rose 11-3/4 cents to $14.12-3/4. * Earlier in the session, the November contract fell to a two-week low. * CBOT December soymeal futures settled down $1.10 at $355.10 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures was unchanged at $353.6. * CBOT December soyoil rose 0.84 cents to 64.07 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract firmed 0.77 cent to 66.43 cents per lb. * A rally in palm oil helped lift the soyoil and soybean markets. Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to jump more than 2% higher on Monday, as palm production fell more than 10% in July, traders say. * Lower river levels in Argentina also helped push soybean prices higher, as traders worried about delays on shipments of commodities, said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago. * However, China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Pravin Char)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise for 2nd session on U.S. crop woes

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures gained for a second straight session on Tuesday after a weekly U.S. government report showed the condition of both crops unexpectedly deteriorated last week. Wheat rose after three sessions of decline. "We are in a typical weather market. Prices are...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-ADM quarterly profit surges on strong U.S. corn exports to China

(Adds background, earnings per share estimate) July 27 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported an almost 52% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as strong crop export demand and oilseed crushing margins boosted the U.S. grains merchant's core agricultural services business. Higher earnings extended ADM's recovery from the impact of the...
EconomyForexTV.com

China's Industrial Profits Growth Moderates In June

China’s industrial profits growth moderated in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Tuesday. Industrial profits increased notably by 20 percent on a yearly basis in June, but this was slower than the 36.4 percent growth posted in May. The statistical office said high commodity prices continue...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japan Services PPI Growth Slows In June

Japan’s services producer prices grew at a slower pace in June, the Bank of Japan reported on Tuesday. The services producer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in June, slightly slower than the 1.5 percent increase seen in May. On a monthly basis, the services PPI edged up 0.1 percent,...
WorldForexTV.com

Sweden Trade Surplus Increases In June

Sweden’s trade surplus increased in June from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday. The trade surplus rose to SEK 10.3 billion in June from SEK 5.1 billion in the same month last year. In May, the trade surplus was SEK 3.6 billion. On an annual basis,...
Foreign PolicyForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Firms As European Shares Fall On China Worries

The U.S. dollar advanced against its most major trading partners in the European session on Tuesday, as China’s crackdown on technology and private education companies lifted demand for safe haven assets. Chinese authorities announced regulations for food delivery platform, ensuring minimum wages for delivery personnel. Beijing unveiled measures aimed at...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Sovecon cuts forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon on Tuesday said it had cut its forecast for Russia's wheat exports by 1.3 million tonnes to 37.1 million tonnes in the current 2021/22 marketing season, which started on July 1. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying mainly to...
Agriculturespglobal.com

BRAZIL CORN WATCH: Output likely to fall below 90 mil mt in 2020-21

Brazil's corn production is likely to be below 90 million mt in 2020-21, significantly below 102.5 million mt of output in 2019-20, according to the most recent reports from various agriculture departments of corn growing states, as the crops have faced unfavorable weather conditions since the beginning of the new crop season.
RetailForexTV.com

Denmark Retail Sales Decline In June

Denmark’s retail sales declined in June after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month in June, after a 0.8 percent growth in May. In April, output had decreased 5.8 percent. Sales of clothing and other goods...
MarketsForexTV.com

Italy Non-EU Trade Surplus Rises In June

Italy’s surplus in the merchandise trade with countries outside the European Union increased in June, preliminary data from ISTAT showed on Tuesday. The non-EU foreign trade surplus rose to EUR 4.79 billion in June from EUR 4.676 billion in the same month last year. In May, the trade surplus was EUR 4.783 billion.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil sugar output down in July, cane yields fall 14%

(Adds details of production, comments from Unica) SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's centre-south (CS) mills produced 2.94 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of July, 2.8% less than a year ago, as agricultural yields in the fields fall way behind last season's levels, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's Guangdong starts building $1 bln Huizhou gas terminal

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - China has begun building a $1 billion natural gas import and storage base in the southern coastal province of Guangdong, a project in which U.S. energy major ExxonMobil (XOM.N) is advancing discussion with partners for a joint investment. ExxonMobil entered in September 2018 a preliminary...
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan Manufacturing PMI Slows To 52.2 In July – Jibun

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2. That’s down from 52.4, although it remains above the boom-or-but line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy