Immigration

Sociological Research Grants for community-led academic projects – Aug 16

 14 days ago

Sociological Initiatives Foundation Invites Applications for Sociological Research. The Sociological Initiatives Foundation supports social change by linking research to social action. The foundation aims to foster social change by funding projects that reflect a partnership between academia and community-based organizations that work to create a more just and equitable society by defending and protecting people against powerful political, economic, and other interests that undermine and impede the eradication of social injustices and discrimination.

