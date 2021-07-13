Cancel
Health Services

Putting Care Front & Center – Jul 13

 14 days ago

Long before the pandemic hit, women disproportionately shouldered the burdens of caregiving. They watched after our elderly relatives, cared for our children, and worked in our hospitals. They did more with less, again and again. And now, as COVID cases decline and vaccination rates rise, we see that throughout the pandemic, women have been holding us together — yet again, rising up, doing double, triple shifts to support the well-being of their families and their communities.

Sioux City, IAsiouxlandproud.com

Owners of Countryside Health Care Center respond to violations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City nursing home that had 23 federal citations after an inspection has reached out to KCAU 9 News with a statement. An inspection report showed 23 federal violations and one state violation were filed in April against Countryside Health Care Center, which is located at 6120 Morningside Avenue. The citation was issued on April 21 by the Health Facilities Division of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Helena, MTKULR8

Benefis opens new urgent care center in Helena

HELENA, Mont. -- A new urgent care center is opening in Helena, expanding the number of options in the Capitol City as well as Lewis and Clark County. They are welcoming in new patients and appointments as soon as next Monday, July 26, which is another option for parents, as they get ready to send kids back to school next month.
Petaluma, CAStamford Advocate

Windsor Care Center of Petaluma Achieves CMS 5-Star Rating

PETALUMA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Windsor Care Center of Petaluma, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Petaluma, California, announced today it has been awarded a 5-Star overall rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). A 5-star rating is the highest designation possible under the CMS rating system.
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

Hospice’s Personalized Care Puts Your Goals First

Sponsored Content provided by Kelly Erola - Chief Medical Officer, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Each of us is unique in our own way. We have personal likes and dislikes. We all have different values, priorities, desires, fears, interpersonal relationships, spiritual beliefs, and pain thresholds. Hospice Interdisciplinary Teams (IDT) take all these things into consideration and work to provide care that improves quality of life for each individual patient – physically, emotionally and spiritually.
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

New primary care center opening in Yuba City

Florence Health announced it is planning to open a new primary care center in Yuba City this month. The primary care provider focuses exclusively on serving Medicare patients 65 years and older. Florence Health’s providers offer health care with flexibility around patients’ daily life, including options for virtual and telehealth visits when an in-person visit is not feasible, as well as a 24-hour on-call clinical staff with same day turnaround to answer most medical questions and needs, according to a press release.
Women's Healthphennd.org

Positive Action for Women (PAFW) – Jul 23

ViiV Healthcare Issues RFP for Efforts to Advance Advocacy and Care of Women Impacted by HIV. ViiV Healthcare has issued a request for proposals for its Positive Action for Women (PAFW) initiative. The initiative aims to support community collaborations that break down isolation and stigma, link women to prevention and...
Herald Community Newspapers

GCH, ‘a center of excellence,’ plans expanded care for seniors

Frank Sabatino, 78, said he always enjoys celebrating Father’s Day with his family, but this year things didn’t go as planned. While enjoying dinner, he recounted, he suddenly felt an urge to stand up. And then he blacked out. He was rushed by ambulance to Glen Cove Hospital. “They put...
Buffalo, WYnewslj.com

Healthcare center struggles to hire primary care physicians

BUFFALO — Healthcare facilities nationwide are experiencing a shortage of primary care physicians, and Johnson County Healthcare Center is no exception. With the impending retirement of Dr. Mark Schueler, one of the facility's 15 providers, the Family Medical Center is hoping to fill an opening that requires primary care in the clinic, hospitalist work, emergency room shifts and care in the nursing home, according to the center's job posting.
Lockport, NYwnypapers.com

WellNow Urgent Care to open new center in Lockport

Treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, same and next-day COVID-19 PCR testing will be provided seven days a week. WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers, announced it will open the doors to its newest center in Lockport on Wednesday, July 21. Located at 5801 S, Transit Road, the new facility offers timely treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, same and next-day COVID-19 PCR testing, and occupational medicine services from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with no appointment needed.
Charitiestribuneledgernews.com

St. James Caring Center holds Commodity Day

Jul. 16—The St. James Caring Center experienced another successful Commodity Day. The caring center wanted to thank staff and volunteers for the immeasurably valuable work they do for their charity. The Caring Center thanked them enough and wanted to let them know that their dedication is essential to the work...
Wichita Falls, TXbeckersspine.com

Surgeon opens brain & spine center in former emergency care clinic

Yogish Kamath, MD, opened a brain and spine surgery center in a former emergency care clinic in Wichita Falls, Texas, Wichita Falls Times Record News reported July 23. Dr. Kamath will perform pain management and other procedures at the center while continuing to perform brain and spine surgeries at Wichita Falls-based Kell West Hospital.
Health Serviceshomehealthcarenews.com

From the Front Lines to the Corner Office: How the Face of Home Care Ownership Is Changing

The face of home care ownership is changing. In recent months, a number of home care franchise companies have seen a surge in interest from front-line caregivers and nurses who want to make the transition to the franchisee-ownership level. There has always been an interest in becoming home care owners among the front-line workforce, but the COVID-19 emergency has accelerated this trend, industry leaders told Home Health Care News.
Alburgh, VTPosted by
VTDigger

Alburgh residents opening their own child care center to fill a ‘desperate’ need

Five years ago, a group of Alburgh residents sat down to decide how to spend a federal grant for kindergarten readiness.  They soon realized, though, that it was going to take a lot more work for the town’s early childhood education system to meet local needs.  That’s when the group came up with “this crazy […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Alburgh residents opening their own child care center to fill a ‘desperate’ need.
Keller, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Oncology cancer care center coming to Alliance Town Center in 2022

Texas Oncology broke ground in July on a new cancer care center at 9750 Hillwood Parkway at Alliance Town Center. Patients and care teams located at Texas Oncology-Keller will move to the Alliance location when it opens in 2022. The new facility will provide comprehensive cancer care as well as breast cancer procedures and services offered by Texas Breast Specialists. 817-359-9000. www.texasoncology.com.
Hershey, PAThe Daily Collegian

New CARE Center in Hershey offers cancer patients comprehensive support

HERSHEY, Pa. — Describing it as a “dream come true,” Dr. Michael Hayes thanked donors for their support during a June 22 webinar that marked the opening of the Cancer Assistance and Resource Education (CARE) Center in Penn State Cancer Institute. “In the CARE Center we are dedicated to ensuring...
Brunswick, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Emergency Care Center renovations completed at Brunswick hospital

Jul. 13—Phase by phase, Southeast Georgia Health System's master renovation and expansion project is being completed and its facilities are becoming more modernized and better tailored to the needs of staff, visitors and patients. Construction and renovations on the hospital's new Emergency Care Center wrapped up this week, and the...
Health Servicesbigfoot99.com

Saratoga Care Center water bill situation resolved

The decision of whether or not to turn off the water to the Saratoga Care Center never came to Saratoga Town Council for a vote. Since Bigfoot 99 reported on Monday that the water and sewer bill totaling more than $2,600 from five years ago was still unpaid, someone stepped forward and paid the full amount.
Public Healthcbslocal.com

Major Medical Groups Call For Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines For Health Care Workers

(CNN/KDKA) — As the number of Covid-19 cases surges in the United States, more than 50 health care groups — including the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Public Health Association — issued a joint statement calling for all health care and long-term care employers to mandate employees be vaccinated against Covid-19. “Our health care organizations and societies advocate that all health care and long-term care employers require their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being,” they wrote in the joint statement issued Monday.

