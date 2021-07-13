Putting Care Front & Center – Jul 13

Long before the pandemic hit, women disproportionately shouldered the burdens of caregiving. They watched after our elderly relatives, cared for our children, and worked in our hospitals. They did more with less, again and again. And now, as COVID cases decline and vaccination rates rise, we see that throughout the pandemic, women have been holding us together — yet again, rising up, doing double, triple shifts to support the well-being of their families and their communities.