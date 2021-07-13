Police Blotter, July 13 – July 19, 2021, Print Edition

June 29: Patrol responded to a commercial establishment on South Riverside Avenue at 7:41 a.m. regarding a larceny of cooking oil. Report to be filed. June 29: Patrol received a report from a village resident at 2 p.m. who reported she was scammed out of more than $5,000 for an apartment attempted to be rented via craigslist. The unknown party said he owns the house and would lease it to the prospective renter. The victim never met the seller; the communication was via e-mail and text only. The victim, who wired money to the unknown party and was to receive a lease and keys, never saw the apartment in person, just pictures. A report will be filed.