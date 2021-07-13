Hilly Haven Golf Course kicks off annual 'take your daughter to the course week'

Hilly Haven Golf Course kicked off it's annual 'Take your Daughter to the Course Week' on Monday. The week-long program, which is promoted by PGA of America and the National Golf Course Owners Association, is designed to introduce junior girls to the game and encourage family interaction on the course.

This is the third year Hilly Haven golf course has participated in the nationwide program. A parent or grandparent can bring their daughter or granddaughter to the course to golf free of charge. Girls 18-years-old and younger get to golf for free, ride in the carts for free, and have access to free club rental.

"It's a great opportunity for girls to get experience out on the golf course, to not feel intimated," said Kristin Stelzer, manager of Hilly Haven Golf Course.

Stelzer says the program isn't limited to only parents and grandparents. Any adult can bring a junior girl to the course.

"If any adult wants to bring their niece out golfing or maybe just a young girl they're really close to, maybe a neighbor, we wouldn't say no," Stelzer said.

She says the program is not only about encouraging girls to try out a traditionally male-dominated sport, but also about encouraging family bonding.

"For the girls I think they have a lot of fun out on the golf course," she said. "Having that one on one time with the adult, I think it's really precious time to be out here for an hour, two hours, however long it takes for you to play your round together."

The program will run until July 18th. For more information, you can visit the Hilly Haven Golf Course website.