Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haven, WI

Hilly Haven Golf Course kicks off annual 'take your daughter to the course week'

By Noelle Friel
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05m3Z2_0av3FFYw00

Hilly Haven Golf Course kicked off it's annual 'Take your Daughter to the Course Week' on Monday. The week-long program, which is promoted by PGA of America and the National Golf Course Owners Association, is designed to introduce junior girls to the game and encourage family interaction on the course.

This is the third year Hilly Haven golf course has participated in the nationwide program. A parent or grandparent can bring their daughter or granddaughter to the course to golf free of charge. Girls 18-years-old and younger get to golf for free, ride in the carts for free, and have access to free club rental.

"It's a great opportunity for girls to get experience out on the golf course, to not feel intimated," said Kristin Stelzer, manager of Hilly Haven Golf Course.

Stelzer says the program isn't limited to only parents and grandparents. Any adult can bring a junior girl to the course.

"If any adult wants to bring their niece out golfing or maybe just a young girl they're really close to, maybe a neighbor, we wouldn't say no," Stelzer said.

She says the program is not only about encouraging girls to try out a traditionally male-dominated sport, but also about encouraging family bonding.

"For the girls I think they have a lot of fun out on the golf course," she said. "Having that one on one time with the adult, I think it's really precious time to be out here for an hour, two hours, however long it takes for you to play your round together."

The program will run until July 18th. For more information, you can visit the Hilly Haven Golf Course website.

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Haven, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Golf
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Fans are rushing to find Bucks apparel after their championship win

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Milwaukee Bucks fans across northeast Wisconsin are trying to score some apparel today and retailers are getting swamped. On Wednesday morning in Grand Chute at Scheels, a brand-new order of national championship shirts was delivered, along with a new tee-shirt with the slogan "earned" written on it. Management says they have them in stock right now and they anticipate fans to continue checking out their inventory, in the weeks ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy