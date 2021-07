Some swimmers in southern New England got quite the scare on a warm summer day. According to Mike Healey of RI DEM, they have confirmed that the water at East Beach in Charlestown from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM yesterday was evacuated after one of their lifeguards spotted what appeared to be a shark fin about 10 to 15 yards off the beach, and then the fin appeared again about 30 to 40 yards off the beach.