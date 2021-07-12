Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centerburg, OH

Centerburg High Schools seeks music volunteers

By Submission
Mount Vernon News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centerburg High School band is seeking volunteers to help revitalize its program. Chuck Dettmar, the band director at Centerburg High School, said in a press release that the school is looking to recruit members of the Knox County community who are either professional or semi-professional musicians, retired musicians and/or band directors, and any other individuals who are accomplished on a band instrument to volunteer their time working an hour or so every week with high school musicians.

mountvernonnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Knox County, OH
Education
Centerburg, OH
Education
County
Knox County, OH
City
Centerburg, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Music Education#School Band#Musicians#Centerburg High Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Music
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy