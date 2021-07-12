Centerburg High Schools seeks music volunteers
The Centerburg High School band is seeking volunteers to help revitalize its program. Chuck Dettmar, the band director at Centerburg High School, said in a press release that the school is looking to recruit members of the Knox County community who are either professional or semi-professional musicians, retired musicians and/or band directors, and any other individuals who are accomplished on a band instrument to volunteer their time working an hour or so every week with high school musicians.mountvernonnews.com
