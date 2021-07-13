FORECAST: 90° heat returns, as well as chances for rain/storms!

You may want to get that umbrella handy as you're getting ready to head out the door this morning! We have cloudy skies overhead, and light scattered showers have developed across northern California. Most of the showers and expected early to mid day today, with scattered showers and the potential for mountain thunderstorms lingering this afternoon and tonight. We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies through your Tuesday. High pressure lingers off to our east, and we have low pressure to our south today. Another weak area of low pressure will track across our region today, and will help to usher monsoonal moisture through our region. The high pressure to our east is also helping to usher in the moisture, and that's what's providing the cloud cover and potential for wet weather. There is still a decent chance for thunderstorms in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades today, but that threat is looking less likely for the valley compared to what previous models were showing. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have mostly dipped into the upper 50's to mid 60's overnight. Winds will end up out of variable directions through the day, and are mostly expected to be out of the southwest in the foothills and Sierra. Valley areas will likely see north winds this afternoon as the weak trough tracks through. High temperatures are expected to end up much cooler for your Tuesday. We'll top out in the mid 80's to lower 90's across most of the valley, while foothill and mountain areas range from the mid 70's to mid 80's this afternoon. Humidity will only dip into the 24 to 34 percent range later today. Overall, this is good news for our fire danger, and we'll end up in the moderate range today. The big concern is if we end up with thunderstorm activity over the Dixie Fire, which could be accompanied by locally stronger winds, and lightning.