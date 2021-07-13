Cancel
Environment

FORECAST: 90° heat returns, as well as chances for rain/storms!

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA front will be stationary to the south of New England tomorrow, and high pressure will be centered over Northern New England. Therefore, we’ll be caught in a cool east to northeasterly flow. Highs will only be in the 70s.

www.wfsb.com

#New England
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: After Wild Night Of Severe Weather, Heat And Humid Return

UPDATE (9:15 p.m.):Itasca and Cass counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:45 p.m. UPDATE (9:09 p.m.):Beltrami County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:30 p.m. UPDATE (7:53 p.m.):Aitkin, Carlton, Pine and St. Louis counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m. UPDATE (7:15 p.m.):All tornado warnings in Minnesota have expired. WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says a line of severe storms well north of the Twin Cities will continue to push southeast, bringing much-needed rain along with the threat of large hail and strong winds over the next several hours. Aitkin, Cass and Itasca counties remain under a severe thunderstorm warning...
alabamanews.net

A Heat Advisory and Higher Rain Chances Today

FOR TODAY: A weak trough is moving through the upper-levels of the atmosphere, add in hot temperatures and high humidity, and the radar is going to be quite active later today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today, temperatures will surge into the mid-90s, while heat index values will be well over 100° at times and could be as high as 108°. For this reason, the NWS in Birmingham has issued a Heat Advisory for much of Central Alabama for today as the combination of hot temps and high humidity will lead to dangerous heat levels this afternoon.
EnvironmentWALA-TV FOX10

Rain Chances Returning

It was nice to see a break in the rain again today, with many areas looking dry on radar as of 4pm. Most spots did see some impressive summertime heat. Head index values ranged between 100-105 by mid-afternoon. Moisture quickly returns tomorrow and along with that, we will see a chance of mainly scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Better chances of rain arrive on Wednesday and Thursday.
Environmentwbtw.com

T-storm chances returning on Tuesday

I hope Monday treated you well my friends. Heading into the overnight period partly cloudy skies will settle in with a couple stray showers. Lows will again fall back to the mid 70s. More active weather will be on the way tomorrow though, with storm potential later into the afternoon....
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Scattered storms and heat return Tuesday

It was a hot start to the week in Middle Georgia, with highs warming to 97 degrees here in Macon. We started to see a few showers pop up this evening, but not with enough coverage to bring much cooling to the area. Tomorrow, as a stationary boundary slowly sags...
Environmentactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler with showers & a chance for thunderstorms

You may want to get that umbrella handy as you're getting ready to head out the door this morning! We have cloudy skies overhead, and light scattered showers have developed across northern California. Most of the showers and expected early to mid day today, with scattered showers and the potential for mountain thunderstorms lingering this afternoon and tonight. We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies through your Tuesday. High pressure lingers off to our east, and we have low pressure to our south today. Another weak area of low pressure will track across our region today, and will help to usher monsoonal moisture through our region. The high pressure to our east is also helping to usher in the moisture, and that's what's providing the cloud cover and potential for wet weather. There is still a decent chance for thunderstorms in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades today, but that threat is looking less likely for the valley compared to what previous models were showing. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have mostly dipped into the upper 50's to mid 60's overnight. Winds will end up out of variable directions through the day, and are mostly expected to be out of the southwest in the foothills and Sierra. Valley areas will likely see north winds this afternoon as the weak trough tracks through. High temperatures are expected to end up much cooler for your Tuesday. We'll top out in the mid 80's to lower 90's across most of the valley, while foothill and mountain areas range from the mid 70's to mid 80's this afternoon. Humidity will only dip into the 24 to 34 percent range later today. Overall, this is good news for our fire danger, and we'll end up in the moderate range today. The big concern is if we end up with thunderstorm activity over the Dixie Fire, which could be accompanied by locally stronger winds, and lightning.
EnvironmentAtlantic City Press

Wildfire smoke returns to NJ on dry Tuesday, turning stormy midweek

Get ready for the return of a hazy sky. Smoke from wildfires in central Canada and the Pacific Northwest will again waft its way in slowly on Tuesday. Otherwise, we have a dry, seasonable and not-as-humid day. Looking ahead, rounds of showers and storms will pass through Wednesday and Thursday.
Environmentwcn247.com

Tropical storm to bring rain, wind, waves to northeast Japan

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — A tropical storm heading toward northeastern Japan is forecast to bring heavy rain, strong winds and high waves to the Tokyo region and has already affected some Olympics events. The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted Nepartak would bring stormy weather and high waves to northeastern Japan in advance of its landfall Wednesday. The tropical storm had winds of 44.7 mph around midday Tuesday off Japan’s central-eastern coast and is moving slowly north-northwest. It's forecast to weaken Wednesday before landfall about 340 miles northeast of Tokyo. At the Olympics, some surfing events planned for Wednesday were moved to Tuesday.
Environmentwdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Rain returns, but no relief from the heat and humidity

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Tuesday morning everyone! We are starting off the day warm and muggy once again, with temperatures a little above average for this time of year in the mid to upper 70s across much of the Wiregrass. Thankfully, we are rain-free and cloud-free as well, but there are a couple spots seeing patchy dense fog out there this morning. Therefore, make sure to take a little extra time in getting to your destination, as this fog will temporarily reduce visibilities in some spots! This fog should clear away once the sun rises, and we’ll stay dry through the rest of the morning.
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: Hot temperatures along with a slight chance for rain showers and storms will return today

As of 6:59 AM it was mild and quiet. Most areas were in the middle to upper 70’s under mostly clear skies. There was a light and variable wind. The heat will continue today along with a slightly better chance for rain showers and storms. High temperatures will be around 100° under partly sunny skies. Expect a light and variable wind. There will be a slight chance of rain showers and non-severe storms this afternoon and evening.

