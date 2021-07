This story barely made the news, and of course, if you're afflicted with the American lamestream corporate propatainment version of media - a media only slightly less valuable than 1930s Pravda for a valuable source of news and information - you may not have heard about this story at all. And speaking of the American propatainment media, Pravda, and so on, the Chinese media (of the same stock as the American propatainment media and Pravda) didn't hear about this story until after it was over, and of course, the reasons given for the visit were all standard boilerplate about "unity" and "the wonderful diversity of diversity" and "follow the Party/science/politburo/Fauci" and "trust the (latest five year) plan". (Funny that, how much the Q anon stuff sounds like the Chinese Communist Party, but I digress...)