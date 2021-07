The tech companies did not "win", nor did they "exploit", the 2020 pandemic. The pandemic accelerated a pre-existing macroeconomic trend where people work, buy, and communicate online, and these tech companies provided the goods and services to do so. All these companies, particularly Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, have been investing and developing digitalization products for the last decade. A company would be "exploiting" the pandemic if they released new crucial products at exorbitant prices, e.g. "Try our new Pandemic-safe iPhone for only $4000."