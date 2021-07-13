To ‘improve protection,’ Thailand will combine SinoVac and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.
To ‘improve protection,’ Thailand will combine SinoVac and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. After hundreds of fully vaccinated medical personnel were diagnosed with the virus, Thailand’s health minister announced on Monday that the country wants to give its health care workers a mix of SinoVac and Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to “enhance protection.”washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 0