The Dalles — The Mid-Columbia Health Foundation’s annual Tournament of Tradition Golf Benefit is expected to bring in just over $26,000. Proceeds are allocated to the Bridge to the Future Campaign which aims to upgrade facilities and technology at MCMC ensuring the best healthcare possible in the Gorge. Money will go towards the purchase of a new linear accelerator for use at Celilo Cancer Center. With a new linear accelerator for radiation therapy, physicians will be able to provide more targeted, life-saving treatment with less damage to healthy tissue.