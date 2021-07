BALTIMORE — Max Scherzer ambled into the dugout Saturday afternoon, looked at a small group of reporters and asked, “Did they tell you yet?”. Everyone tensed up a bit. Scherzer laughed, understanding why. It’s far too close to the trade deadline to pose vague questions about what a team has or hasn’t announced. The Washington Nationals are veering toward selling — especially after a 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night — and Scherzer is near the end of a seven-year, $245 million contract, making him the subject of steady rumors and a worst-case possibility.