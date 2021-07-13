Young girl reunited with mother after being found by Tulsa police

Tulsa police said a child is back with her mother after being found alone near 11th and HWY 169 area Monday night.

Someone flagged down police officers around 8:45 p.m. after finding the girl. Police took her to a local station to find out who she was and where she lived. First, authorities searched the entire area and did not locate her parents. Police posted the child's photo and information online to ask for the public's help in identifying her or her parents.

At around 10:40 p.m., the child's mother called the police department to report her child missing. Officers connected with her and the child was returned safely back.

