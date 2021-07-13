Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN VALENCIA AND NORTHEASTERN SOCORRO COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM MDT At 947 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Rio Communities North, or 12 miles east of Belen, moving southwest at 30 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belen, Casa Colorada, Rio Communities, Veguita, Jarales and Los Trujillos-Gabaldon. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 183 and 192. Highway 60 near Mile Marker 173.