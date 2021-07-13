Diocese expresses disappointment in Monsignor Howard Lincoln’s marriage

The Diocese of San Bernardino is now weighing on the marriage of recently retired Monsignor Howard Lincoln.

Lincoln, 75, formerly of Sacred Heath Church in Palm Desert, married his secretary Sandra Susini, 72, earlier this month , just a few days after his retirement.

The Diocese released a statement saying they were aware of Lincoln's willingness to get married in 2019 and hoped that he would change his mind. Lincoln has previously said both he and his wife discussed the possibility of getting married for nearly the past three years.

Lincoln says his primary reasons for marrying includes age, health, and the timeline for laicization. Laicization is the proper process for a priest to get married, which can take years.

"Because our age, because of our health, because in particular, we love each other, we decided to move the date way up," Lincoln told News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot on July 5 .

Lincoln previously told News Channel 3 that he was originally planning to leave the church last year, however, he was asked to stay one more year because of the pandemic.

Officials with the Diocese expressed disappointment that his relationship to the church did not last a lifetime.

"... by entering into a civil marriage this month, Monsignor Lincoln has essentially separated himself from his priestly vocation in our Church. This brings great sadness to me as the new Bishop of the Diocese and a brother diocesan priest because it is always hoped and intended that this special relationship between the priest and his Church will last a lifetime," writes Reverend Alberto Rojas, Bishop of San Bernardino.

Revered Rojas thanked Lincoln for his many years of faithful service. The Palm Desert City Council also honored Lincoln on Thursday for his 20 years of service at Sacred Heart.

Lincoln's replacement at a Sacred Heart is Father Gregory Elder. Father Elder is married and has children and grandchildren as part of a rule brought on by Pope John Paul II that allowed episcopal priests, who are permitted to be married, to convert to Catholicism.

Lincoln said he and his wife plan to continue serving the community through Martha's Village.

