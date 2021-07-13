Residents hold caravan to show support for Cuban protesters

Residents came together at Civic Center Park to take part in a caravan showing support for Cuban protesters.

On Sunday, Cubans took part in one of the largest displays of antigovernment sentiment in the tightly controlled country more than 30 years.

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump’s administration.

In the Havana protest on Sunday, police initially trailed behind as protesters chanted, “Freedom!” “Enough!” and “Unite!” One motorcyclist pulled out a U.S. flag, but it was snatched from him by others.

Several local residents, many of Cuban descent, donned in the Cuban flag and brought along signs of support. The caravan traveled from Civic Center Park to Palm Springs, with cars adorned in the Cuban colors and windows painted with the word "Free Cuba."

