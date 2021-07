Sacha Baron Cohen has implored social media moguls to take action against the racism on their platforms following the racist abuse of England’s football players. Following an early goal from Luke Shaw, the England team had their Euros hopes dashed on Sunday night (11 July) after an Italy equaliser in the second half led to extra time and penalties.Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties, leading to an Italy win at Wembley.In the wake of the match, Rashford, Sancho and Saka have received torrents of racist abuse from some England fans. Saka – who missed the...