China said Thursday its economy grew 7.9 percent in the second quarter, as the country’s rebound from the coronavirus pandemic levels off toward a steadier trajectory. The world’s second-largest economy "achieved a stable recovery in the first half of the year,” Liu Aihua, a spokeswoman for the National Bureau of Statistics, told a media briefing. “However, we must be aware that the pandemic is still spreading globally and the international landscape is complicated with high uncertainties and instabilities.”