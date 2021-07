Today, Universal announced The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be featured as a haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood. Inspired by the 1974 iconic slasher film “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” the “Halloween Horror Nights” mazes will depict a harrowing and intense experience as guests try to outrun the maniacal Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw. Guests will embark on a killer journey through a series of familiar scenes from the film and eventually fall victim to a family of cannibals. From a dilapidated gas station to an eerie, old farmhouse, they will witness unimaginable horrors around every corner, soon discovering that nowhere is safe from the demented Leatherface.