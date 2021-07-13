Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Sacha Baron Cohen sues Mass. dispensary for billboard using his image

By Julia Taliesin
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 14 days ago

"Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpToL_0av38xk200
Sacha Baron Cohen poses for a photo during a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool)

A Somerset dispensary used Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” likeness on a billboard along a busy highway, and the actor is not happy about it.

Baron Cohen is so unhappy, in fact, that he’s suing the dispensary, Solar Therapeutics, for willful copyright infringement, false advertising, and violating state law prohibiting misappropriation of rights of publicity. He is seeking compensation and damages to the tune of $9 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BipO_0av38xk200
This image depicts a billboard using Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” likeness to advertise Solar Therapeutics along a Massachusetts highway. – Cohen v. Solar Therapeutics Criminal Complaint

In a criminal complaint filed on July 12, attorney David Condon wrote that Solar Therapeutics believed Baron Cohen would never find out about it and took a “gamble” by using his image on the advertisement.

“By use of the Billboard, the Defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business,” Condon wrote. “To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money.”

Baron Cohen is highly protective of his image, doesn’t believe cannabis use is a healthy choice, and noted that it remains illegal federally. The complaint notes how his “Ali G” character on the HBO television series “Da Ali G Show” mocks stoner culture, which the billboard celebrates.

“Mr. Baron Cohen was born into an Orthodox Jewish family; he is an Observant Jew; and he is proud of his cultural heritage,” Condon wrote in the complaint. “He does not wish to be involved in the heated controversy in the Orthodox Jewish community about whether cannabis can be used under Jewish traditions, customers, and rules.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the billboard was taken down after Baron Cohen’s attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter, but the company has declined to compensate Baron Cohen for the use of his image.

Cohen v Solar Therapeutics by THROnline

Comments / 2

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Ali G#Borat#Solar Therapeutics#Hbo#Orthodox Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 2

Community Policy