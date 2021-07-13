Siko succeeds Tobias as chief of police
SHAMOKIN — Raymond Siko II succeeded Darwin Tobias III as chief of police for the City of Shamokin during an emotional ceremony Monday evening. Mayor John Brown administered the oath of office in a meeting room at Mill Road Square following a retirement send-off for Tobias that was attended by city officials and those in the law enforcement community. Taking part in the sweating-in were Siko’s wife, Roni, his mother, Lucille, and 13-year-old niece, Sydney.www.newsitem.com
