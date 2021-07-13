Cancel
Shamokin, PA

Siko succeeds Tobias as chief of police

By LARRY DEKLINSKI THE NEWS-ITEM larry_d@newsitem.com
newsitem.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAMOKIN — Raymond Siko II succeeded Darwin Tobias III as chief of police for the City of Shamokin during an emotional ceremony Monday evening. Mayor John Brown administered the oath of office in a meeting room at Mill Road Square following a retirement send-off for Tobias that was attended by city officials and those in the law enforcement community. Taking part in the sweating-in were Siko’s wife, Roni, his mother, Lucille, and 13-year-old niece, Sydney.

