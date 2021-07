The Automotive Fleet & Leasing Association (AFLA) announced on July 28 that four members were recently elected and appointed to serve on their board. Matthew Betz, expert-fleet optimization at DTE Energy, will serve as secretary. "Throughout my long fleet career, I have found great value in my participation in fleet industry associations, with AFLA at the top of the list," Betz said. "The education, industry leadership, and long-standing relationships developed at AFLA fueled what I consider a successful fleet career. I am thankful for this opportunity to work more closely with the very talented people that make up the AFLA board, and give back to the organization and industry that have been so important to me."