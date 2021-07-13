Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Downtown Denver’s Business Improvement District renewed for another 10 years

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
denvergazette.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 30 years of operation, the Downtown Denver Business Improvement District was renewed for another decade Monday following an unanimous City Council vote. The Business Improvement District is a public organization funded by about 400 downtown property owners. Its mandate is to supplement city services to help keep downtown safe and clean and support the economic vitality of the center city.

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Use#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Recycling
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GANBC News

Atlanta-area spa shooter to serve 4 life sentences in Cherokee County slayings

The man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta-area spas in March will serve four life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to four of the murders. Cherokee County Judge Ellen McElyea handed down the sentence for Robert Aaron Long on Tuesday, more than four months after the March 16 rampage inside Youngs Asians Massage. Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed. That same day he's accused of fatally shooting four others at two spas in Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy