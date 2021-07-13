Cancel
Big Island Community Takes Restoration of ‘Blue Park’ Into Own Hands

By Max Dible
bigislandnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of William Charles Lunalilo Playground, also known locally as Blue Park, is not uncommon among public spaces across the Big Island. Cut into the side of Mt. Hualālai and fronting the Palani Estates subdivision, time and tread have taken their toll on the picturesque playground, causing a gradual descent into disrepair. In response, a group of community members have galvanized to restore the park and surrounding areas to their former condition.

#The Big Island#Parks And Recreation
