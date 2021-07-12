Police surveillance, biometric data collection threatening right to protest
Police surveillance is threatening people’s right to protest according to Privacy International as it publishes a practical guide to reducing the risk of being identified at a protest. This comes as police across North America are found to be abusing footage collected at demonstrations, while the director of identity at Unisys Asia Pacific argues that it is not mass surveillance and the use of biometrics is simply an update to old-fashioned policing.www.biometricupdate.com
Comments / 0