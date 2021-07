Kevin and Curt open the show with the big news of the day regarding IndyCar moving certain events to Peacock Premium, a streaming service. Kevin breaks down how this deal came about, and then Curt weighs in on the effect of the decision. They both agree that IndyCar has done a great job of making the sport accessible on multiple platforms. Next, Kevin looks ahead to the future and how streaming could become more common in the sport. After the break, they return to look forward to possible schedule changes for 2022. They preview the announcement of a new video game in 2023. Kyle Kirkwood joins the show to begin the second hour. Kirkwood talks about the Indy Lights season and looking ahead to IndyCar in 2022. Following Kirkwood, Paul Tracy calls in to talk about the big news in IndyCar this afternoon, and his season up to this point.