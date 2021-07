Buffalo and Niagra Falls are still coming up with ways to deal with gun violence in the city, it has been very much noted that this is an issue that is going to require a lot of attention. I have heard plenty of great ideas, and it really seems like now, there are more leaders putting their money where their mouth is. A few of the things I hear many groups and activists talk about is the need for more programs and jobs for young people to be a part of, which will also help out with early intervention.