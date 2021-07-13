Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Moscow plans to have meeting of Russian, US delegation

dallassun.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], July 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia plans to hold an interagency meeting with the United States at the level of deputy foreign ministers in the coming weeks, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said. "In the coming weeks, we intend to have a kick-off meeting between interagency...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anatoly Antonov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Foreign Affairs#Russian#Ani Sputnik
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

US, Germany reach deal on controversial Russian pipeline

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a far-reaching agreement with Germany in an effort to ensure Ukraine’s energy security as the U.S. steps back its efforts to prevent the use of a controversial Russian pipeline delivering natural gas to Europe. The announcement marks a significant compromise between the U.S. and...
Foreign PolicyDerrick

Senior US diplomat in China for talks on fraught ties

TIANJIN, China (AP) — America's No. 2 diplomat has arrived in China to discuss the fraught relationship between the countries on Monday with two top Foreign Ministry officials. Wendy Sherman, the deputy secretary of state, will hold separate meetings with Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, who is in charge of...
Foreign PolicyWWAY NewsChannel 3

China calls US policy ‘misguided’ in high-level talks

TIANJIN, China (AP) – China has blamed the U.S. for what it called a “stalemate” in bilateral relations as high-level face-to-face talks begin in the Chinese city of Tianjin. A state media report says China’s vice foreign minister urged the U.S. “to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy.”
Worlddallassun.com

Taliban condemn Turkey's decision on security deployment

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 13 (ANI): Taliban on Tuesday strongly condemned Turkey's decision to send military forces to protect Kabul International Airport amid the troops' withdrawal from the country. Taliban remarked that sending troops will downgrade bilateral relations between Turkey and Afghanistan. The terrorist group in a statement called Turkey's decision...
PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

‘Bonhomie’ from France: Parliamentary delegation visits Israel, meets top leaders

Thirty-eight members of the French parliament arrived for a three-day visit to Israel earlier this week on a tour sponsored by the European Leadership Network (ELNET), in cooperation with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ELNET was established 12 years ago by a group of Jewish leaders from Europe, Israel and the United States to bring Europe and Israel closer together. It operates offices in several major European cities.
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Meetings in Moscow, Russia

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled to Moscow, Russia, July 12-15, 2021. While in Moscow, he met with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Edelgeriyev, Special Presidential Representative for Relations with International Organizations Chubais, Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko, Russian State Duma Deputy Fetisov, and business representatives to discuss the urgency and seriousness of the climate crisis and efforts to increase ambition, especially in the next decade and on the road to Glasgow and beyond. Special Presidential Envoy Kerry also had a phone call with Russian President Putin and issued a Joint Statement on the Climate Challenge with Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Edelgeriyev.
Politicsknoxvilletimes.com

Estonia Expels Russian Diplomat After Moscow Accuses Consul Of Spying

Estonia's Foreign Ministry has expelled a Russian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move against Moscow. "The step was taken in line with international diplomatic customs and the principle of reciprocity as a response to the expulsion of an Estonian consul from Russia," the Estonian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on July 15.
Indiadallassun.com

Indian envoy discuss cooperation with Russia Deputy FM

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma and discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation.The issues that were discussed by the two leaders included matter concerning the forthcoming chairmanship of New Delhi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August this year."On July 15, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Indian Ambassador to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma discussed a wide range of issues of Russia-India cooperation within the UN with an emphasis on the forthcoming New Delhi's chairmanship in the UNSC in August this year," Russian Embassy in India tweeted.Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was on his three-day visit to Russia. He met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War. (ANI)
Politicsdallassun.com

Armenia gets aid boost from EU

The European Union has offered Armenia an aid package of over $3 billion, 62 percent more than previously promised, in the wake of fair elections and as the country tries to recover from defeat in the war with Azerbaijan last year. The new aid package will total 2.6 billion euros...
Politicsdallassun.com

Jaishankardiscusses Afghanistan situation with Ghani

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] July 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and discussed the current situation in and around Afghanistan. During the meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India's support for peace, stability and development of Afghanistan. "Pleased to call on President,...
Posted by
The Hill

Moscow air show to feature new Russian fighter jet

A Russian aircraft maker is set to unveil a new single-engine fighter jet during a Moscow air show next week. Compared to a more recent Su-57 two-engine stealth fighter already in Russia, the new light fighter jet is reported to be smaller and only have one engine, The Associated Press reported.
Pharmaceuticalsdallassun.com

Nigeria approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use

Moscow [Russia], July 15 (ANI): The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Thursday announced the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control of Nigeria (NAFDAC). An official release stated that Nigeria has become the 68th country in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy