Rockies' Trevor Story gives hometown crowd a lasting memory at Home Run Debry

By Danielle Allentuck danielle.allentuck@gazette.com
Gazette
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Trevor Story, for perhaps one of the last times, gave the hometown crowd lots to cheer about during the Home Run Derby. Story didn’t make it past the second round but said the experience was everything he expected and more. His longest homer was 518 feet, which was the record for both the longest ever at Coors Field and in the Home Run Derby for about five minutes, until Juan Soto launched one 520 feet.

