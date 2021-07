Notice is hereby given that Sublette County, Wyoming, has accepted work as completed according to the plans and specifications set forth in the Agreement between Sublette County and Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC pursuant to the Project Manual for the Cottonwood Ryegrass (CR 23-117) Road Project and that Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC is entitled to final settlement thereof. On September 2, 2021, being the forty-first day after the first publication of this Notice, Sublette County will pay to Avail Valley Consruction-WY, LLC all amounts and balances due under said Agreement.