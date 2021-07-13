Silver Alert canceled for Greendale man

GREENDALE, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 65-year-old Greendale man last seen Monday morning, July 12. Nikolaos Mavroulis has been located. There was concern after Nikolaos Mavroulis was last seen at home by his sister, who is his caretaker, at 9 a.m. He reported to his day program at Goodwill and left at approximately 9:30 a.m. His sister was notified at 11:30 a.m. that he left the day program. He has not been seen or heard from since.