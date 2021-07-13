Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alonso "re-Petes" as derby champ

WGRZ TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) - Pete Alonso danced to his second straight Home Run Derby title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field. The New York Mets first baseman hit 74 total home runs and beat Mancini 23-22 in the final round, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles. Batting second, Alonso trailed 22-17 after the first two minutes of the final round, then hit six homers on six swings over the first 28 seconds of his final minute.

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Field#Ap#Home Run Derby#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
SportsGolf Digest

Team USA softball just lost the gold medal on the craziest double play you’ll ever see

On Tuesday morning, Team USA’s run of so-close-yet-so-far results at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics continued. Following Katie Ledecky’s surprise silver in the Women's 400 Freestyle, and a Simone Biles-less runner-up finish to the ROC in the Women’s Team Gymnastics Final, the United States’ fortunes then turned to softball, where Team USA took the mound in the gold-medal game against Japan. Looking to avenge their gold-medal game loss to Japan back at the 2008 Olympics—the last time the sport appeared at the Olympics—the offensively challenged lineup hung around. In the bottom of the sixth inning, trailing 2-0 with runners on first and second and one out, Amanda Chidester stepped to the plate and fired a well-hit line-drive ... straight into one of the wildest double plays you will ever see.
MLBcbslocal.com

Baseball Report: Pete Alonso Repeats In Record-Breaking Home Run Derby

(CBS Denver) — It’s officially the slowest sports day of the year. And while the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game have no bearing on the standings, both make for fun viewing in the absence of real games. This week’s Baseball Report looks at the Home Run Derby results, Shohei...

Comments / 0

Community Policy