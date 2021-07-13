Near the peak of his profession, Cardinals All-Star Arenado's devotion, ascension in baseball began at 'The Pit'

The MLB trade deadline is on its way and that means players will be on the move. Fantasy Baseball values are about to change and we want to stay ahead of things. To kick off each week of the season, I'll be reaching out to Fantasy Baseball Today's Chris Towers, Scott White and Frank Stampfl to ask them a few big questions that can hopefully help lead to actionable advice. If you are reading this and have specific questions you'd love to see Chris, Scott and Frank answer, please DM me @DanSchneierNFL. And remember that if you don't like any of the answers, I'm just the messenger, and you know what they say about the messenger.