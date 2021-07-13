Cancel
MLB

Olson opens eyes with HR Derby round

MLB
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- If anyone didn't know who Matt Olson was prior to Monday night's T-Mobile Home Run Derby at a sweltering Coors Field, they do now. Olson, who plays for the A's in games many on the East Coast never see because they end in Oakland around 1 a.m. ET, put on a show in his first-round matchup against Orioles slugger Trey Mancini. He came up one homer short, losing the round, 24-23 -- his last batted ball would've tied the contest, but it landed foul as time ran out.

