USA men’s basketball falls again, this time suffering a 91-83 loss to Australia

By Tim Reynolds Associated Press,
Boston Globe
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese games don’t count. Right now, that is the only saving grace for USA Basketball. And for quite probably the first time in 29 years of NBA players suiting up for the national team, they heard boos when a game ended — on home soil, no less. Patty Mills scored...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Damian Lillard
