Bradford County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 1146 PM EDT, Rainfall has ended across the warning area, but runoff from earlier thunderstorms is likely to continue to cause flooding for several more hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canton, Wyalusing, New Albany, Overton, South Branch, Monroeton, Franklindale, Le Roy, Sugar Run, Camptown, Grover, West Franklin, Wilmot, Hollenback, Monroe, Alba, Liberty Corners, Evergreen, Durell and Terrytown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

