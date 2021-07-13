Flood Warning issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Bucks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 AM EDT Tuesday. * At 837 PM EDT, Doppler radar, rain gauges and weather spotters indicated that from 6 to around 10 inches of rain fell in the warned area today. While no additional heavy rain is expected, residual flooding will continue overnight. * Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Philadelphia, Bensalem, Willingboro, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Riverside, Palmyra, Bordentown, Beverly, and Tullytown.