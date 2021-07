I’m going back ... back to Fort Dodge. So are members of the 2021 Atlantic softball team, which definitely proved they are the best team in this part of the state. Really, I’ve been impressed with how this team has played this past year. This is perhaps the best combination of pitching, defense, hitting and base running that I’ve seen from any team I’ve covered in quite some time. I’d have to think of all those vintage North Scott softball teams from the 1990s and 2000s to think of teams that played as well.