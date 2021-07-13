Cancel
Omaha, NE

Fontenelle Forest working to reopen after weekend’s storm

By Tara Campbell
WOWT
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue are navigating their way through fallen trees, still assessing the damage from the weekend’s storm. “I would say every single trail has at least one or two trees on it,” said Michelle Foss, Director of Stewardship & Research, Fontenelle Forest, noting the hurricane-force winds were enough to topple healthy trees. “It’s not even like it was just dead trees that fell.”

