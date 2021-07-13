Cancel
Darby Allin Shoots Down Reports He’s Appearing In Jackass 4

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite some suggestions otherwise, Darby Allin will not be appearing in the fourth Jackass movie. Reports of the AEW star appearing in the film began circulating late last month when the IMDB page for the upcoming sequel showed Allin in the cast. However, it must be noted that IMDB is a user-editable database and that incorrect information often appears in upcoming movies. That didn’t stop sites from reporting that Allin was in the film, and that includes Knotfest who named Allin among the cast in a new report with images from the movie.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

