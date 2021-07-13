411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Riddle Wants to Cash In For RAW Tag Titles, McIntyre Has To Win at MITB

Cancel
Cover picture for the article-RIP “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff! My earliest memories of wrestling come from the time between WrestleMania II and III and Mr. Wonderful is a big part of that period. Before the feud with Andre, it was the feud and cage match with Mr. Wonderful that helped make me a Hogan fan. It’s part of life, but it is getting sad seeing my heroes and loved villains from my formative years watching wrestling pass.

