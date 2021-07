CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars have been announced by the organization and three Jayhawk golfers, Aristelle Acuff, Abby Glynn and Hanna Hawks, were among the 1,439 honored. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative grade point average is a 3.50.