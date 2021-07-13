'What do I have to lose?' 'Mizzou's Heismeyer hits the ground running on new NIL rule

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - There's no doubt about it, Drake Heismeyer is your prototypical offensive lineman, a big guy standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 290 pounds. He also has a big appetite to go with it. Which is why on July 1, the day that college athletes could start profiting on their name, image, and likeness Heismeyer started 'Number 69 Eats Local'. The Mizzou freshman goes to some of his favorite local restaurants to promote them on social media.