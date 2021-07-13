Cancel
Economy

Stellar Industrial Supply to expand footprint with purchase of Pennsylvania supplier

By Shawna De La Rosa
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The deal marks the company’s seventh acquisition in 15 years, bringing its total number of regional branches to 12.

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

