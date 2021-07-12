Brigantine Beach Patrol to host 56th Kuhn Invitational on Tuesday

The 56th Brigantine Beach Patrol Chief Bill Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational will be held at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the 17th Street beach. The event’s five races are all relays out to flags about 500 feet from shore and back again. The races are the four-person paddle relay, the three-crew surfboat relay, the four-person swim relay, the iron man medley relay (a swimmer, a paddleboarder and a doubles crew) and the rescue relay (a swimmer, a paddleboarder and a crew each bringing back a guard in a simulated rescue).