China’s June exports rise 32.2% year-on-year, beat forecast; imports up 36.7%

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports in June beat expectations and rose at a faster pace of 32.2% from a year earlier, thanks to strong global demand, while imports increased 36.7%, customs data showed on Tuesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would grow 23.1% year-on-year after rising 27.9%...

